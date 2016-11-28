Guterres named priority areas in United Nations reforms

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Struggle with bureaucracy, optimizing managerial staff, strengthening coordination within the UN institutions and revitalization in the area of peacekeeping operations should be priorities of the coming internal reform of the world organization.

Report informs citing the TASS, UN Secretary General, António Guterres said in a joint press conference with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi.

"First of all this is strengthening of coordination and responsibility of the UN institutions, as well as rallying them together, to make sure that they work for the benefit of one goal and do not duplicate each other's functions", said A.Guterrish.

Referring to the theme of peace operations, he pointed to the need to improve the training and equipping of UN peacekeeping forces, as well as increasing their ability to fully respond to the needs of human rights.

"It is necessary to avoid a repeat of those situations where we have recently seen, in particular, the violation of the rights of women and children", said the UN's new chief.