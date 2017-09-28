Gunfight erupted in Madrid metro

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ Passenger train in one of the lines of Madrid metro evacuated after gunshots opened in subway car. Report informs referring to Spanish media.

Witnesses said gunfight erupted between two passengers in the last car of train. One of the passengers pulled out a pistol and opened fire at the ceiling. Both passengers have been arrested. Nobody injured. Local police said both passengers were drunk. Train service in both directions have been stopped. Law enforcements sealed off the site of incident.