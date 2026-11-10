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    Gulf states to open headquarters for Unified Military Command in Kuwait

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    • 10 November, 2026
    • 19:55
    Gulf states to open headquarters for Unified Military Command in Kuwait

    Defense ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries approved the opening of an advanced headquarters for the Unified Military Command in Kuwait and the allocation of appropriate forces to it, as part of the decisions taken at the 23rd session of the GCC Joint Defense Council on Tuesday in Manama, Report informs referring to Al Arabiya.

    The meeting was chaired by Lieutenant General Abdullah bin Hassan al-Nuaimi, Bahrain's Minister of Defense Affairs and current session chairman, in the presence of defense ministers from GCC member states.

    GCC Secretary General Jasem al-Budaiwi affirmed that joint military action receives the utmost attention, care and support from the leaders of GCC countries, reflecting their belief in the strong bonds uniting member states and their recognition of the responsibility of their armed forces to safeguard their security and stability, preserve their safety and independence, and further develop and strengthen their capabilities to meet the hopes and aspirations placed upon them.

    He added that "GCC countries stand united alongside the Kingdom, expressing their full solidarity with it and supporting all measures it takes to protect its security, stability, territorial integrity and holy sites," stressing that this stems from "the unity of Gulf destiny and the firm position that the security of the Kingdom is an integral part of the security of all GCC member states."

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