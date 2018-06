Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Hand grenade attack outside the French Embassy in Athens has lightly wounded a policeman.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, police say an object was thrown by one of two people on a passing motor bike. It then exploded injuring the officer who was on duty at the time.

Criminals fled the scene.

Police immediately sealed off the area in front of the embassy which lies close to parliament buildings.