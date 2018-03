Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Former Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev was taken to hospital.

Report informs citing Russian media, Gorbachev said that the state of his health had been moderate for a week and yesterday his state deteriorated. According to him, he is “hooked up to a monitor”.

There is no information about the hospital he is in.

Earlier, 83-year-old Gorbachev have been taken to hospital for various reasons .