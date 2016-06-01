Ghazni blast: 5 killed, 3 wounded in attack on court

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Taliban gunmen stormed a court building in an eastern Afghan province on Wednesday, killing five civilians and a policeman, the Interior Ministry said, Report informs referring to the Pajhwok Afghan News.

A statement from the ministry said "four terrorists" were involved in the attack in the city of Ghazni, the capital of the eastern Ghazni province.

Jawed Salangi, spokesman for the provincial governor, said that a suicide bomber launched the coordinated attack by blowing himself up at the court's entrance, after which three other attackers stormed the building.

The ministry said a firefight ensued and the three other attackers were shot and killed by the security forces. Salangi said police were also attempting to defuse an explosives-packed vehicle parked near the courthouse.



