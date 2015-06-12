Germany will spend 1 billion euros for refugees

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Germany will allocate 1 billion Euros (1.12 billion dollars) for housing and social adaptation of refugees. As expected, this year Germany will take 400 thousand internally displaced people - twice many as in 2014, Report informs citing BBC.

Municipalities require from the government funds to help the city, where there are no places to accommodate all newly arrived migrants.

Germany grants asylum to more people than any other country in the EU.

In this regard, Berlin urges other EU Member States to take more refugees than now.