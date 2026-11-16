Stay up to date with the top news!

Germany will continue to support Albania's accession process to the EU, according to a statement following the sixth round of diplomatic consultations between Albania and Germany, Report informs.

The parties discussed Albania's progress toward EU membership, the course of negotiations, the continuation of reforms, and the country's preparation for full accession to the Union.

An exchange of views also took place on political dialogue, economic and cultural ties, cooperation within NATO, the regional agenda, and shared priorities in international organizations.

Germany reaffirmed its intention to continue long-term support for Albania's European integration, as well as the strengthening of stability and security in the Western Balkans.