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    Germany advocates increasing European aid to Ukraine in energy and air defense ahead of winter

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    • 16 November, 2026
    • 14:59
    Germany advocates increasing European aid to Ukraine in energy and air defense ahead of winter

    Germany advocates increasing European aid to Ukraine in the energy and air defense sectors before winter, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Report informs.

    "Today we will discuss how to prepare Ukraine for another harsh wartime winter. This requires additional support, primarily in the areas of energy supply and air defense," he said.

    The minister noted that assisting Ukraine must remain a collective duty of European states, and the financial and practical burden should not be concentrated on only a few members of the European Union. Wadephul also pointed out the need for a fair sharing of responsibility among all participants.

    Separately, the German foreign minister touched upon the situation in the Black Sea, noting that Russian attacks on vessels and infrastructure continue to threaten grain exports from Ukraine.

    He called on Moscow to ensure conditions for at least a partial ceasefire that would allow the resumption of grain shipments from both Ukraine and Russia. According to him, the consequences of the situation in the Black Sea are felt far beyond the region, including in the countries of the Global South, where risks of a food crisis persist.

    Johann Wadephul European Union Germany Air defense Energy infrastructure
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