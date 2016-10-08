 Top
    German police conducts special operation to prevent terrorist attacks

    Residents evacuated in part of the city

    Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ In Germany, the police conducted a special operation to prevent terrorist attacks.

    Report informs citing the TASS, operation conducted in the area of explosion in Chemnitz to prevent a terrorist attack.

    “We are in the Chemnitz large-scale special operation in connection with the alleged preparation of a terrorist attack with explosives,” – said police in a statement.

    Residents evacuated in part of the city. Police urging the public not to leave their homes.

