German Chancellor: It will be difficult to agree communiqué with US

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ "It will be difficult to agree text of the communiqué at G20 Summit in July due to the US stand".

Report informs citing TASS, German Chancellor said at Berlin Economic Forum on June 20.

"We will try to reach maximum agreement in return for the United States' approach," the chancellor said. Chancellor said that implies difference of opinion of the US in solving free trade issues.

Notably, the US and Germany have 30% share in world trade.