George Floyd Memorial Fund sets record for GoFundMe

George Floyd's killing is impacting the world in a way we've never seen before, and it's also inspiring more people than ever to donate to a cause.

Launched just a little more than a week ago, the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund has already received the highest number of individual donations for a GoFundMe page, Report says.

With nearly 500k donations and counting, the fundraiser's amassed almost $13 million from 125 countries.

George's brother, Philonise, says the money will cover funeral and burial expenses, provide counseling, pay for lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and assist the family in seeking justice for George. A portion of the funds will also go to George's estate to take care of his kids and provide for their education.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, was filmed gasping for air and pleading for breath as Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeled on his neck for nine minutes. His last words, "I can't breathe," became the slogan of nationwide protests.