General Assembly will lead to inauguration of new UN chief

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 12, the UN General Assembly will lead to the inauguration of the new UN Secretary-General. Report informs, Today, Chairman of the 71st session of the General Assembly will officially inform António Guterres that he was appointed the ninth UN Secretary-General for a term beginning on 1 January 2017 and expiring on 31 December 2021.

Notably, the decision to appoint Antonio Guterres of Portugal, the UN Secretary General was made on October 13 by the UN General Assembly on the recommendation of the Security Council.

António Guterres served as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees from June 2005 to December 2015.

The current UN chief from South Korea Ban Ki-moon is the eighth Secretary General of the organization. He succeeded Kofi Annan from Ghana. Before Kofi Annan were Boutros Boutros-Ghali (1992-1996), Javier Perez de Cuellar (1982-1991), Kurt Waldheim (1972-1981), U Thant (1961-1971), Dag Hammarskjöld (1953-1961) and Trygve Lie (1946-1952). Secretariat is headed by three representatives of Western Europe, two representatives from Africa and Asia and one - from Latin America headed in the entire history of the United Nations.