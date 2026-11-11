Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    G7 foreign ministers agree to boost winter aid for Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 19:33
    G7 foreign ministers agree to boost winter aid for Ukraine

    G7 foreign ministers agreed to increase financial and material support to help Ukraine through the winter.

    Report informs that the UK Foreign Office published the ministers' joint statement after their meeting in Paris.

    "We reaffirmed our commitment to supporting Ukraine's energy security (…) and decided to step up our financial and material support to help the country get through the winter," the ministers said.

    They also acknowledged the need to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent financing needs in 2027 and beyond.

    The G7 ministers pledged to strengthen defense support for Kyiv. "We assessed progress in providing Ukraine with air defense systems and interceptors, long-range capabilities and licenses that will enable it to expand its military production and exercise its inherent right to self-defense. We remain committed to continuing and stepping up our efforts in this area," they said.

    Group of Seven (G7) Ukraine war
    G7 ölkələri Ukraynaya maliyyə dəstəyini aktivləşdirir
    Страны G7 активизируют финансовую поддержку Украины
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