Future US Secretary of State sells his shares in Russian company

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Former head of ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson, who nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for the post of secretary of state, will sell his shares in Russian company "Yandex".

Report informs citing the Interfax, it is said in financial reports of R. Tillerson.

According to the information, Tillerson owns a small package value from 1 to 15 thousand USD. He has assets in Chinese telecommunications companies, as well as the shares of Alibaba and Baidu, a total of 360 thousand USD.

At the same time Tillerson has biggest assets in ExxonMobil - about 200 million USD, whereas his fortune is estimated at 500 mln USD.

Tillerson has promised to withdraw his capital from 156 companies - from Apple to Yandex - within 90 days after the approval of the candidacy. After Trump chose him as secretary of state, Tillerson announced his retirement from the post of Director General of ExxonMobil.