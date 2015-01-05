 Top
    ​French President expects progress at a meeting on Ukraine in Astana

    Meeting on Ukraine may be held on January 15 in Astana

    Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The French President Francois Hollande stated he expected progress at a meeting in "Norman format", devoted to the situation in Ukraine. This meeting is scheduled to be held on January 15, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    Earlier, the President of Ukraine Mr. Petro Poroshenko said that the meeting on Ukraine in "Norman format" (Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia) was to be held on January 15 in Astana. Kazakhstan confirmed their readiness to provide a platform for talks on the situation around Ukraine on January 15 and 16, or at any other time.

