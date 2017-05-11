French government resigns

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ In a letter to Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, Francois Hollande wrote: "I would like you to handle current affairs until a new government is formed."

Report informs citing the TASS, Élysée Palace reported.

French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday the government had tendered its resignation following France's presidential election and that he had asked it to handle day-to-day business until it is replaced.

Prime minister and members of the new cabinet will be appointed early next week.