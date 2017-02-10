French authorities detained 4 people for terror plot in Paris

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ French police have arrested four people in Montpellier, including a teenage girl, who were reportedly plotting an imminent terror attack in Paris. Bomb-making material was found at one of their addresses.

Report informs citing the TV channel M6.

They group planned to commit a terrorist attack in Paris in tourist areas with the help of a suicide belt.

Police found 71 grams of the explosive TATP in the apartment as well as acetone and a litre of sulphuric acid.