Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Freight train carrying coal derailed near the capital of Mozambique, Maputo. According to preliminary data, 17 people died, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. local time. The train of Mozambique Ports and Railways company was heading to Zimbabwe. Besides freight, there were a few passengers, their number is not reported.

Other circumstances of the incident are being specified.