France seeks EU sanctions over cyberattack on French supermarket infrastructure

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France expects to secure EU sanctions against individuals and entities involved in a large-scale cyberattack on French supermarket infrastructure, which Paris links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Report informs.

According to him, the cyberattack targeted 700 facilities involved in the distribution of goods for French supermarkets.

"I came to Brussels today to present evidence regarding the main organizers of this extremely serious cyberattack and to request the imposition of European sanctions against them within a month," the minister said.

Barrot stated that he has received the support of the overwhelming majority of EU member states and expressed hope that a corresponding decision will be adopted at the next meeting of foreign ministers on December 14.

He linked the incident to France's stance toward Iran and its support for the Iranian people amid repression by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.