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    France's president and wife file new lawsuit against US podcaster Owens

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    • 10 November, 2026
    • 21:58
    France's president and wife file new lawsuit against US podcaster Owens

    French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have filed a second set of defamation complaints against Candace Owens two ‌weeks after a US court narrowed a first one, the US right-wing podcaster said late on Monday in a post on X, Report informs referring to Reuters.

    The Macrons had sued Owens and two businesses associated with ⁠her in July 2025 in a Delaware court over what they called her lie-filled "campaign of global humiliation," including the false claim that France's first lady was born a male.

    In this new lawsuit, the Macrons sued over Owens's use of a Brigitte doll they called "grotesque" and said was used by the podcaster ‌as ⁠a "prop to ridicule her appearance", according to excerpts of a court filing released by Owens.

    Emmanuel Macron Brigitte Macron
    Makron cütlüyü amerikalı podkastçı Kendis Ouensə qarşı yeni iddia qaldırıb
    Супруги Макрон подали новый иск против американского подкастера Кэндис Оуэнс
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