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    France pressures Germany to clarify rules for long-range missile use

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    • 11 November, 2026
    • 13:09
    France pressures Germany to clarify rules for long-range missile use

    France is pressuring Germany to clearly define the rules of engagement for long-range missiles in the event of a conflict with Russia, warning that misinterpreting military signals could lead to a nuclear escalation, Report informs, citing the Financial Times.

    Paris is holding talks with German officials, seeking to have Berlin coordinate the use of weapons for so-called deep precision strikes with France's nuclear strategy.

    One French official warned that a conventional strike on a Russian target could trigger a nuclear response from Moscow.

    Paris' concern stems from the fact that Germany, together with the UK, Poland, the Nordic and Baltic countries, is significantly building up its arsenal of long-range weapons in an effort to strengthen the European deterrent against Russia.

    Berlin is purchasing and developing a range of ground-launched missiles with a range of 500 to more than 2,000 km, which will allow the German armed forces to strike targets deep inside Russian territory.

    In France, there are fears that the Bundeswehr's desire to develop missiles that could potentially be used for deep strikes into the Russian Federation could cause a misunderstanding in Moscow.

    At the same time, the publication notes that Berlin fully agrees with the need to develop a common European doctrine and a unified understanding of the stages of escalation. It is also noted that it was Germany that initiated the discussion on strengthening conventional deterrence against Russia three years ago.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Emmanuel Macron Russia France Germany
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