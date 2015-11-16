France: high-speed train derails, killing 10

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ A train undergoing a trial on a new high-speed line from Paris to Strasbourg has derailed near the German border, killing 10 people.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, local authorities confirmed another 60 people were injured, 12 of them seriously.

Environment Minister Segolene Royal said the accident was caused by excessive speed, although it was too early to say why the train was going that fast.

Ms Royal said sabotage had been all but ruled out.

Speaking from the scene of the crash, she said the 49 people believed to be on board the train for trial run included railway staff, family members and other guests.

Five more people were still missing, but it was not clear whether they had actually boarded the train.