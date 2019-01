© AP https://report.az/storage/news/85ffdae6f867d22a851130cb641f5a1b/8d0de891-875c-4531-ae37-aa363355b8d8_292.jpg

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least four people died and nine others suffered as a result of an armed attack on a funeral ceremony in the Afghan province of Balkh, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to deputy police chief, the attackers planned an assault against the rebels' commander. Those who suffered have been hospitalized.