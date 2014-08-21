Four McDonald’s restaurants in Moscow have been closed

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare of Russia has closed four McDonald’s restaurants in Moscow.

Report informs citing to Gazeta.ru, the institution accuses the restaurant of violating the sanitary safety.

Case files about the violations of sanitary standards are prepared for transfer to the courts in the procedure prescribed by law. Verification activities of specified network companies will be continued.

In turn, the company stated that if Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare of Russia continued to close restaurants, many people would lose their jobs, and Russian farmers could suffer too.