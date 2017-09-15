Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon becomes head of IOC ethics commission

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon was elected head of the International Olympic Committee’s ethics commission on Thursday as the Olympic body battles to improve its image amid a string of corruption cases involving senior members.

Report informs, the South Korean Foreign Ministry reported on Friday.

Elections were held in the framework of the during the 131st IOC session in Lima, Peru.

74 candidates with four votes against voted for the ex UN chief.