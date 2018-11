Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Former Sudanese president Abdulrahman Siwar Al-Dahab 83 has died in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Report informs citing the Saudi-owned TV channel Al Arabiya.

It provided no further details.

Al-Dahab, a former army officer, served as president of Sudan from 1985 to 1986 after staging a coup.