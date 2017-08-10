Former Pakistani prime minister calls his resignation an insult to voters

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ This ridicule has been repeated for 70 years, and Pakistan can no longer tolerate this, this is an insult to voters.

Report informs citing the foreign media, former Pakistani prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

"I was not allowed to finish the third term, no prime minister in Pakistan was allowed to end his term," Sharif said. He added that he wants to begin a debate over why no elected prime minister has completed his full term in Pakistan, ruled by army representatives for more than half of his 70-year history.

It is noted that at present the former prime minister conducts a series of mass events from Islamabad to Lahore to demonstrate that the court's decision did not diminish his influence.

As reported, 67-year-old Nawaz Sharif resigned as head of government last week immediately after the decision of Supreme Court of Pakistan. Under this decision, he will not have the right to hold public and elected offices for 10 years.

On August 4, Pakistani president Mamnoon Hussain has administered the oath of office to the country's new cabinet.