Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ One of the former leaders of the “Al-Shabab” terrorist group Mukhtar Robow has surrendered to the Somalian government.

Report informs citing Euronews, the co-founder of the group surrendered to the authorities in Hudur city at 400 km to the south-west from the capital Mogadishu.

Mukhtar Robow, known as “Abu Mansour”, left “Al-Shabab” in 2013. He decided to surrender after Islamists threatened to kill him.