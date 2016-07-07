​Foreign Minister: Britain can't start talks on withdrawal from the EU

Baku.7 July. REPORT.AZ/ British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond confirmed that the UK currently cannot start negotiations on a withdrawal from the EU.

Report informs citing the British media, Hammond noted that due to this the 50th provision of the Lisbon Treaty on the process of exit from the EU may not enter into force.

Earlier, the head of Interior Ministry and the main candidate for prime minister Theresa May said that for the beginning, London needs to develop and agree with all the internal political forces of its own common position in the upcoming negotiations. It will be possible only after formation of the new cabinet.