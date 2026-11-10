Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Flash floods in Malaysia leave eight people missing

    Other countries
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 09:04
    Flash floods in Malaysia leave eight people missing

    A flash flood struck a recreational area near Sungai Pertak in Malaysia's Selangor state on Monday evening, leaving eight people missing and 19 others stranded, local authorities said, Report informs via Xinhua.

    According to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, rescue teams had evacuated 19 stranded people as of early Tuesday. Search and rescue operations were still ongoing for the eight people who were swept away by the current.

    The incident affected several locations, including Sungai Pertak, Lata Jerlus, Kem Luit and Gunung Rajah.

    Police were still verifying details of the incident, while search and rescue operations continued.

    Floods Malaysia
    Malayziyada sel nəticəsində 8 nəfər itkin düşüb
    В Малайзии восемь человек пропали без вести из-за наводнения
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    10:59
    Photo
    Azerbaijan presents Caspian wind energy investment opportunities at COP31
    Energy
    10:47
    Photo
    Nakhchivan holds ceremony to commemorate Mustafa Kemal Atatürk
    Foreign policy
    10:27
    Azeri Light crude drops to $100.9 per barrel
    Energy
    10:19
    Video
    Video on Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations shared on President's social media accounts
    Foreign policy
    10:16
    China's trade surplus exceeds $1 trillion
    Other countries
    09:53
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.11.2026)
    Finance
    09:37
    Pentagon views space domain for military operations
    Other countries
    09:24
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry commemorates Mustafa Kemal Atatürk
    Foreign policy
    09:18
    Trump: Russia, Ukraine could make progress in Abu Dhabi talks
    Other countries
    All News Feed