Flash floods in Malaysia leave eight people missing

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A flash flood struck a recreational area near Sungai Pertak in Malaysia's Selangor state on Monday evening, leaving eight people missing and 19 others stranded, local authorities said, Report informs via Xinhua.

According to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, rescue teams had evacuated 19 stranded people as of early Tuesday. Search and rescue operations were still ongoing for the eight people who were swept away by the current.

The incident affected several locations, including Sungai Pertak, Lata Jerlus, Kem Luit and Gunung Rajah.

Police were still verifying details of the incident, while search and rescue operations continued.