    Five soldiers killed in militant attack on Pakistani-Afghan border

    No one has claimed responsibility for the attack

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Five Pakistani soldiers were killed on March 6 in the Mohmand tribal region near the Afghan border during an attack by unknown militants.

    Report informs citing the Anadolu.

    The assailants had crossed the border from Afghanistan the night before, the army said, adding that 10 of the attackers are believed to have been killed before the rest retreated.

    Militants in Pakistan's tribal regions have been targeted in several military offensives, and several of the groups have taken up sanctuary across the Afghan border. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

