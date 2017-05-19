 Top
    Five dead, 19 missing after Haiti rains and flooding

    The infrastructure was heavily damaged

    Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Five people were killed and 19 went missing after torrential rains and flooding hit Haiti.

    Report informs referring to Reuters, Department of Civil Protection said.

    According to reports, the infrastructure was heavily damaged. 

    Nineteen fishermen were missing from two towns in the coastal Grande-Anse region of southern Haiti, it said, adding that in the same region 322 people were staying in shelters and 20 people sought shelter in the Nord-Ouest department.

