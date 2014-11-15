First working meeting of G20 leaders started in Brisbane

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ The first working meeting of G20 leaders, the invited heads of governments and invited representatives of international organizations began in Brisbane.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, working day of the Presidents and Heads of Governments of G20 will end after reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Australia, Tony Abbott, after which the leaders will take a little walk, and then will dine with heads of states and international organizations.

It is expected that one of the main themes of the summit will be the question of the conflict settlement in Ukraine.