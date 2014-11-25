​Fires going on after the riots in Ferguson

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least three major fires are still going on in the St. Louis suburb, Ferguson after the riots, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Earlier on Monday, the verdict of the jury not to prosecute the police officer shot the African-American teenager down, led to protests and riots in the city. Rioters broke windows, looted shops and pelted police with stones and bottles. Police responded with massive use of tear gas. Peaceful protesters, who were the majority, separated or were driven out by the police.

According to several US media reports, the airport in St. Louis (Missouri) was closed due to the unrest in Ferguson.

Demonstrations against the verdict of the jury not to prosecute a police officer who shot an unarmed teenager down in Ferguson, were held in New York and Los Angeles. Thousands of people gathered in Times Square in New York, and also held a peaceful demonstration in Los Angeles.