    Fire occurred at petrochemical plant in China

    No casualties are reported yet

    Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ More than 130 firefighters are combating a fire which engulfed a petrochemical plant in east China's Shandong Province on Thursday, according to local firefighters.

    Report informs citing Xinhua, at around 7:30 a.m., the fire broke out as tanks containing liquified hydrocarbon leaked at the plant in the city of Rizhao. 

    No casualties are reported yet.

    Firefighters from neighboring Qingdao City have rushed to the site to help contain the fire.

