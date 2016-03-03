Final round of referendum on state flag begins in New Zealand

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ New Zealanders began voting Thursday on whether to change their flag from a design which features the British Union Jack to one which features a native silver fern.

Report informs citing the Associated Press , the postal ballot will extend over the next three weeks, with preliminary results to be announced on March 24.

Organizers say that deciding the issue by popular vote represents a world first, and that other countries have changed flags by revolution, decree or legislation.

Opinion polls indicate the nation of 4.7 million people will opt to stick with its current flag, although proponents of the new design say they have momentum on their side and that more and more people are embracing a change.