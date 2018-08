© AFP

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ / Five members of a family were killed in a powerful fire that occurred in one of the houses in the city of Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) in Northern India, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Presumably the cause of the fire, which occurred at dawn, was the explosion of a gas cylinder. According to the latest information, the fire in the apartment was localized. The police are investigating the exact cause of the explosion.