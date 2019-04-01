Police finds explosives on Vlampijpstraat street in Netherlands

Police of the Netherlands Utrecht, where there was shooting in March and four people were killed, reported the discovery of explosives on one of the streets of the city, Report citing the Twitter law enforcement agencies of the city.

According to the report, the explosive was found on Vlampijpstraat street in Utrecht. Later it was moved to a safe place. The police have already started investigating the incident.

Notably, four people were killed, and four others suffered as a result of the attack on the Turkey native in the tram in the city of Utrecht on March 18.