Explosive device in St Petersburg residential building defused

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ An explosive device has been defused in a residential building in St. Petersburg.

Report informs citing the TASS, the head of the city’s Nevsky district administration Konstantin Serov said.

"An explosive device was found; it has been defused. Orders have been given to return (the evacuated) residents, everything is safe up to the seventh floor," Serov said, adding that investigators are still working on the eighth and ninth floors.

The evacuated tenants were earlier accommodated in a nearby kindergarten.

Earlier, TASS reported referring to the Federal Security Service’s city department that occupants of an apartment building on Tovarishchesky Avenue were evacuated after a suspicious object was found there.

Three suspects were detained.