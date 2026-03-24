Explosions reported in Baghdad
Other countries
- 24 March, 2026
- 12:23
Explosions were heard in Iraq"s capital, Baghdad, according to Report citing Al-Jazeera, which referenced an on-site correspondent.
Details about the blasts were not immediately available.
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