Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Explosions reported in Baghdad

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 12:23
    Explosions reported in Baghdad

    Explosions were heard in Iraq"s capital, Baghdad, according to Report citing Al-Jazeera, which referenced an on-site correspondent.

    Details about the blasts were not immediately available.

    Explosions in Iraq Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
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