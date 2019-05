Explosion reported at Savoy cinema in Colombo

24 April, 2019 09:37

© AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, архив https://report.az/storage/news/7d5f0e5f9d60c253b6d305fec581b884/916370ef-cb03-495a-a502-5f8361a933dd_292.jpg The explosion occurred at Savoy cinema in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Report informs citing Reuters. Notably, the death toll in Sri Lanka explosions has reached 359.