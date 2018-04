Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ A powerful explosion occurred in the city of Herat in western Afghanistan.

After the explosion, the fire occurred which caused to the death of 11 people, injuring 18 others.

According to the report, the accident took place where the natural gas was stored. All of the dead and injured are residents of the same neighborhood.

The reasons of the explosion is not known yet.