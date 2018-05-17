Experts: US spent $ 2.8 trillion for 15 years in fight against terror

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ / US has spent $2.8 trillion on global fight against terror since 2002 till 2017 fiscal year.

Report informs referring to TASS, one of the leading Washington "brain trusts" -- the center named after Henry Stimson has made such assessment.

As the researchers pointed out, after September 11, 2001 militants from the group "al-Qaeda" committed terrorist attacks in new York and Washington with the help of captured Airliners, which killed 3.5 thousand people, the United States annually spent on the fight against terrorism an average of $186.6 billion. Most of all was spent in 2008 - about $260 billion, in 2017 - $175 billion.

It falls 60% of all expenditures in this area- $ 1.7 trillion to the share of Pentagon for these 15 years , the Ministry of internal security - 35% ($979 billion), the state Department, which, in particular, has military assistance to other States - 5% ($138 billion).