European Union takes Hamas off terror list

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Court is expected to accept an appeal by Hamas to be removed from EU terror list on grounds legal file against group does not have sufficient evidence.

Report citing "Gazeta.ru", referring the Reuters.

Hamas may no longer be officially considered a terror organization by the European Union after Wednesday.

The European Court of Justice in Luxemburg is set to publish its decision on Wednesday regarding an appeal filed by Hamas against its inclusion in the European Union's list of terrorist organizations.

EU will be given 3 months window of time to strengthen case after decision

Several countries, as well US, Israel, Canada consider Hamas is terror organization.