European Parliament President: Trump’s victory to complicate Europe-US ties

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Victory of Donald Trump in US president election will complicate relations between Europe and the United States.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the President of European Parliament Martin Schulz said.

"I believe that political system in the US is strong enough to withstand Donald Trump, to restrain him. But it is clear that the transatlantic relationship will be complicated”, M. Shults told WDR television channel, adding that "Trump stands for style in politics, for rhetoric that is based on emotion, not on actual decisions".

"I'm surprised. Like many others, I hoped for victory of Hillary Clinton", said Schulz, adding that current policy is facing "a widespread wave of protest that is reflected in the elections".