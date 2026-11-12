European leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine at Dublin summit

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Participants at the ninth European Political Community (EPC) summit reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and called for closer cooperation to counter hybrid threats, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said.

Report's Europe bureau informs that Martin spoke at a press conference after the summit in Dublin.

"We reaffirmed our unwavering support for and solidarity with Ukraine," he said, condemning escalating Russian attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure in the country.

Martin said another key outcome of the talks was a call for closer cooperation to prevent hybrid threats, including those targeting democratic processes.

He also stressed the need to strengthen Europe's capacity for innovation and improve its competitiveness through technological development.