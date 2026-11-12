Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    European leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine at Dublin summit

    Other countries
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 23:57
    European leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine at Dublin summit

    Participants at the ninth European Political Community (EPC) summit reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and called for closer cooperation to counter hybrid threats, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said.

    Report's Europe bureau informs that Martin spoke at a press conference after the summit in Dublin.

    "We reaffirmed our unwavering support for and solidarity with Ukraine," he said, condemning escalating Russian attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure in the country.

    Martin said another key outcome of the talks was a call for closer cooperation to prevent hybrid threats, including those targeting democratic processes.

    He also stressed the need to strengthen Europe's capacity for innovation and improve its competitiveness through technological development.

    Micheál Martin European Political Community Summit Ukraine
    Avropa Siyasi Birliyinin sammitində Ukraynaya dəstək təsdiqlənib
    Мартин: Участники ЕПС договорились поддерживать Украину и противодействовать гибридным угрозам
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    01:51
    Photo
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in Dublin
    Foreign policy
    01:48
    EU to complete assessment of Nakhchivan railway project soon
    Infrastructure
    01:42
    Photo
    Nizami Cinema Center hosts presentation of "Steps in Silence" film produced by Baku Media Center
    Cultural policy
    01:37
    Photo
    Leyla Aliyeva participates in discussions on improving air quality in cities at COP31
    Ecology
    01:34
    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Lithuania in Dublin
    Foreign policy
    01:33
    Photo
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the European Council in Dublin
    Foreign policy
    01:19
    Photo
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Romania in Dublin
    Foreign policy
    23:57
    European leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine at Dublin summit
    Other countries
    23:46
    Azerbaijan and UK to expand trade and investment ties
    Economy
    All News Feed