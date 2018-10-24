European Council chief urges to clarify details of Khashoggi murder

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The circumstances of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi require detailed clarification, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said at the session of the European Parliament, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"All the details of Khashoggi's murder require clarification, regardless of who stands behind it," Tusk said.

According to Tusk, in this case the institutions of the European Union "should not be involved in any (political) games of questionable character."

Notably, journalist Khashoggi was killed on October 2 in the building of the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul. The Kingdom did not disclose the details of his murder. However, on October 20, Saudi Arabia officially admitted that the journalist was killed in the building of the Consulate General. King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed their condolences to Khashoggi's family.

CIA Director Gina Haspel visited Turkey on October 23 to investigate the issue. She will hold a number of meetings over journalist's murder.