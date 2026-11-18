European Commission to present 22nd sanctions package against Russia next week
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- 18 November, 2026
- 15:32
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The European Commission will present its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine next week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in Brussels, Report informs referring to the Interfax-Ukraine.
"Work is ongoing on our 22nd sanctions package, which we will present next week," she said.
Von der Leyen expressed conviction that the sanctions are having an impact on the Russian economy, gradually eroding its foundations, even if they do not inflict a sudden, crushing blow.
According to her, there are already numerous signs of a worsening outlook for the Russian economy and the emergence of real difficulties.
Fon der Lyayen: AK gələn həftə Rusiyaya qarşı 22-ci sanksiyalar paketini təqdim edəcək
Урсула фон дер Ляйен: Еврокомиссия представит 22-й пакет санкций против России на следующей неделе
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