European Commission sued six European States

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ / European Commission has sued six EU member States for the lack of steps to clean the air and maintaining a high level of environmental pollution in their territory. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"The Commission decided to sue France, Germany and the UK in the EU Court for exceeding the maximum permissible values of nitrogen dioxide and failure to take appropriate measures to limit the periods of exceeding the indicators," the statement said.

It is also reported that "the cases of Hungary, Italy and Romania have been brought to court due to the constant high level of particulate matter PM10".

The European Commissioner on environment, Carmenu Vella, stressed that the member countries which cases have been referred to the court today had enough "last chances" during ten years to improve the situation.